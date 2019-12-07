Scotland is a key battleground in Brexit-dominated election

Hari Sreenivasan:

The United Kingdom goes to the polls on Thursday for what's been billed as the most important general election since the end of the Second World War. The Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to get a big enough majority in Parliament so he can finally make Brexit happen.

One of the most passionate battlegrounds in this election is Scotland, where not only does the majority oppose Brexit, but also nationalists are pushing for Scottish independence from the U.K.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Edinburgh.