Gunman who killed four at Louisville bank was an employee there, police say

Lisa Desjardins:

Crime scene tape wraps around the Old National Bank building in Louisville, marking tragedy there and, for a nation on edge, at least the 15th mass killing this year.

Witnesses said the gunman opened fire inside the building, located near Louisville's Slugger Field and Waterfront Park. Officers arrived within three minutes of dispatch and immediately exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Interim police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel: