Michigan Democrats push for more gun control laws after MSU mass shooting

Authorities are searching for a motive behind Monday's shooting at Michigan State University that left three people dead and five wounded. As questions remain about the suspect’s connection to the university and the gun used to carry out the attack, state Democrats are amplifying their call for stricter gun reform. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the effort.

