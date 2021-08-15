Haiti: Death toll crosses 700 after earthquake

Jonathan Katz:

I mean, it really goes back to Haiti's history with the outside world, with this region. Look, it's a relationship of predation, of interference, of exploitation after the 2010 quake. You know, looking back on it sort of in the years immediately following, my main take was that, you know, the moment that the quake hit was too late, that the preparations needed to be in place before that, that the money that had been taken from Haiti needed to have been returned before. The Haitian government needed to be in a strong place in which it could respond and that it was too late. And the last 11 years were a period in which some of those things could have been improved and instead all of those things got worse. And here we are.