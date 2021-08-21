Haiti reels from latest setback as hurricane relief efforts continue

Dr. Jean Pape:

I think it's been very helpful. It's unfortunate for our country, it's another very sad day for Haiti, but for us, it brought a lot of experience because every single time there's been a catastrophe, we have learned from it. We've learned, for instance, that you need to bring surgical services as early as possible. That's essential. You'll have critical bone fractures. You will have head fractures of multiple head trauma. You'll have abdominal trauma. And you need to take care of those very, very, very fast. So the other thing that's essential is the fact that you have a lot of people who have lost their home and they have no place to go. So when you admit them in a hospital, you care for them. Then after that, they cannot go anywhere. They have no home. And what we did at our site where I'm talking from right now in Port-Au-Prince was that we had a structure for recovery. And we help people stay there a little longer than they would normally, but enough so that we could, in the meantime, arrange for them to have a decent place to stay.