Afghans desperately try to flee; U.S. evacuation continues

Jane Ferguson:

They wanted us to see with our own eyes people were boarding these flights and with relative regularity. So we saw people lining up as they were getting onto the C17s on the tarmac. We also saw some pretty remarkable and touching and quite sad scenes of young children that had been separated from their parents and that were basically being were in the care of the U.S. military. And this has been an increasing problem because of those chaotic scenes of crowds, of people, some getting trampled, some families getting separated.

Outside of the compound, an increasing problem is children just being found by soldiers, by American soldiers, or people handing their children to a soldier to get them out of the crush of the crowd. And so they end up with with children from anything from tiny tots to teenage boys where they just can't find their parents. We were basically brought through to a medical facility where we were looking at what facilities they had and the capabilities they had to treat the injured.

Whenever we came across a bunch of little kids who were in the care of the U.S. military, on the backs of their hands, they had in black marker USA written on them, but they were frantically trying to find their parents and they believe that their parents may have already been basically shuffled onto a flight and they are either en route to the United States or there already. So now they have the task of trying to reunite these children with their parents. And one of the most tragic scenes I've seen today on some of the wire fencing that has been put up, a missing sign with cell phone numbers and a picture of a little girl. So that's one of the reasons that people are becoming more cautious about whether or not they should come. They call us before they come saying how dangerous is it? Can I bring my kids? Because people are getting separated from them and struggling to find them.