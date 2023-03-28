Harris visits Africa to strengthen U.S. ties and counter Chinese influence

Laura Barrón-López:

Well, like President Biden, Vice President Harris has an uphill climb right now with the public, with voters.

There's a recent Monmouth poll that shows Harris' approval rating is at 36 percent and her disapproval rating is at 53 percent. But I spoke to multiple sources that are close to Harris, and they argue that she is really key to the president's reelection, that Democrats are starting to rally around her and say that the backbiting needs to stop.

And they have really warned other Democrats that, if she were to somehow be set aside, that there would be a swift backlash. One thing that they also stress is that, for the first year-and-a-half of the administration, there was a lot of — there very little time spent out on the trail.

Now Harris has recently traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, on abortion rights, traveled to Iowa — it was her first trip to the state this year — on abortion rights, and that's a big focus for her.