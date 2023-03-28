March 28, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, body camera footage of the police response to the Nashville school shooting renews the debate over how to prevent these deadly attacks. Congress investigates why recent bank failures were not prevented despite multiple warning signs. Plus, the disappearance of a woman in Boston, and the little attention paid to her case, highlights the broader plight of missing Latinas.

