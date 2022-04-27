Harvard University details its ties to slavery and promises a reckoning

Jeffrey Brown
Courtney Norris
Dorothy Hastings
America’s oldest university, Harvard, is beginning to come to terms with its own history and role in slavery. The school is out with a new report detailing its extensive entanglement and legacy. Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, joins Jeffrey Brown to discuss.
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
