‘Hate is learned’: Tracing the history of anti-Asian violence in America

The rise in anti-Asian attacks in this country prompted the Biden administration to expand an earlier initiative aimed at combating anti-Asian bias and violence last week.

And while the heightened attention on the latest attacks has drawn support to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, for many, it also highlights a long history of feeling invisible. Special Correspondent Mike Cerre has the story from San Francisco.

This report is part of our ongoing initiative, "Exploring Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and Extremism." A warning: the images in portions of this segment are disturbing.