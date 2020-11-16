Head of NIH urges Americans to take precautions while awaiting vaccine

Francis Collins:

Well, Judy, it's such a moment of dramatic contrasts, to have these encouraging results from vaccine trials, but to know that those are still months away for most of us.

And to see, at the same time, this explosion of the pandemic across the country, not just in cities on the coast, but across the country and including in urban — in suburban, as well as rural areas, this is what we all feared might happen when cold weather came in.

If there was ever a time for Americans to say, we can do something here to get through to the light at the end of the tunnel those vaccines president, but they're not here yet.

So, wearing the mask, wearing the mask. This is not an invasion of your personal freedom. This is actually a lifesaving medical instrument. We have the data for that. With Thanksgiving coming and other holiday gatherings, I think we're all really concerned that this could get even worse if we don't follow those guidelines, those three W's.

You know what they are, wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. We have got to do that. I can be thankful at Thanksgiving — and I will be — that we now have vaccines. And I can be thankful for those tens of thousands of people who volunteered for those trials.

But I'd also like to be thankful that we Americans can sort of push the reset button on all of the public health issues that have not gone very well and make a decision for all of us to take those measures to do everything we can to save lives.