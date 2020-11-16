The risks and rewards of Operation Warp Speed’s approach to vaccines

Judy Woodruff:

The race to develop a vaccine or, more accurately, a number of vaccines, is a sprint we have not tried on this scale ever before.

President Trump, his team and longtime public health leaders who were not political hires say that the latest news about Moderna and Pfizer shows that this approach is working. But there are questions about ramping up an effort like this.

Miles O'Brien has been reporting on the larger vaccine search program and those concerns.