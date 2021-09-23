Here’s the latest on the fate of Haitian migrants in Texas, Biden response to backlash

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the former envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, essentially said that he didn't have a voice in this administration. He said that he was ignored.

He also said he didn't want to be connected to what he saw as cruel and inhumane policies. He said that it was wrong to be deporting Haitians back to Haiti, because that island nation is facing a number of crises, including the aftermath of the political turmoil, the assassination of the president, as well as an earthquake that hit the country last week. I want to — last month, rather.

I want to read part of Daniel Foote's letter, because it was a blistering letter.

It said, in part: "I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees. The collapsed state" — and he's referring to Haiti — "is unable to provide security or basic services. Or more refugees — and more refugees will fuel further desperation and crime."

So there he is saying that Haiti is actually being harmed by sending back — the United States sending back Haitian migrants. He also said that the United States shouldn't be supporting and backing the current prime minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, saying instead that he said that the United States should be working with civil society, which is something that we have told our viewers over and over again, which is what the civil society has been pleading with the Biden administration to do.

That said, officials in the Biden administration have been pushing back very hard on Daniel Foote. They have been saying that his allegations are false, that he's miscategorizing why he was — why he's resigning.

The secretary of state, as well as the deputy secretary of state, the White House press secretary, they all say that his views were valued, they were heard; they just were not followed through.

I also spoke to a senior administration official who said Daniel Foote never actually raised objections to Haitians being deported or to their treatment on the border.

That being said, that's something that, of course, Daniel Foote takes issue with.