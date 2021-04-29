HHS Sec. Becerra on bipartisanship, health care and immigration

Xavier Becerra:

Amna, see, you just struck the right chords here on this one.

This is what happens when you have a broken immigration system, when Congress doesn't act to fix the system. President Biden, one of the first things he did was, he sent a bill to reform our immigration system, to finally fix it. We need Congress to act, because, otherwise, this is what you encounter.

This is not the way we should be doing it. And because these are children that we have under our care, it's even tougher, and when you add COVID to the mix, because now we have fewer kids that we can put in any one facility to protect those kids against COVID.

And when you put on top of that the fact that the previous administration had begun to wind down the infrastructure that was in place to deal with this, it's all made it very difficult. But we're doing what we have to do because it's the law and because we feel a responsibility to care for any child in a responsible way.

And so it is not — it is not easy. It is absolutely a challenge. But we're going to do this the right way, because all of us who have kids, who know what it means to parent recognize that it makes no difference whose child it is. This is a child.

And in our country, at least, we have laws that respect children, and we're going to follow those laws.