Suicides from firearms prompt movement to address mental health stigmas

Amna Nawaz:

Let's return now to our ongoing coverage of guns in America.

A new poll out today finds that most Americans, 71 percent, believe gun laws should be stricter, and one in five now say that they, a family member or a close friend has experienced gun violence or been threatened by it in the past five years. Among Black Americans, that number jumps to more than 50 percent.

At the same time, 60 percent say it's still important that people can own guns for personal protection. When it comes to gun deaths in America, suicide is still the leading cause.

William Brangham recently went to Wyoming, the state with the highest suicide rate, to look at a movement trying to change the conversation around mental health and firearms.