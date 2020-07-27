Artists with disabilities celebrate 30 years of the ADA

During this anniversary week for the Americans with Disabilities Act, we take a moment to highlight the talents and contributions of artists, performers and writers with disabilities. Their work was featured in a special ceremony marking the moment, called “ADA 30 Lead On.”
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
Finally, during this anniversary week for the ADA, we wanted to take a moment to highlight the achievements of performers, writers, comedians, and artists with disabilities.
Their work was featured in a special ceremony streamed over Facebook called ADA 30: Lead on.
Here are a few moments from the evening, which had a format much like a variety show. And it included President Bush's speech when he signed the law.
It's part of our ongoing arts and culture coverage, Canvas.
-
Former President, George H.W. Bush:
I now lift my pen to sign this Americans with Disability Act and say, let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down.
-
Maysoon Zayud:
There are so many other things that I want to thank the ADA for, but the most important thing, the thing I love the best about the ADA is that I got to cut the lines at Disney.
-
Heath Montgomery:
Free our people.
-
Diana Jordan:
"What's wrong with your little girl?" is what people in the town would ask my grandmother.
-
Anita Hollander (singing):
I have the body of a fighter who's constantly at war. I get knocked down 100 times and rise 100 more.
When you are someone slightly different, people say things to beware, like, why pursue a job when they don't want to have you there? There's a little piece of wisdom passed around from friend to friend, says that which doesn't kill us makes us stronger in the end.
-
Selene Luna:
I actually just turned 45.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
-
Selene Luna:
OK, like two years ago.
(LAUGHTER)
-
Selene Luna:
And I know a lady is not supposed to tell her age, but I don't care, because at least I am still at my birth weight.
(LAUGHTER)
-
Ali Stroker(singing):
Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.
-
Judy Woodruff:
And so much more talent where that came from.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.