Artists with disabilities celebrate 30 years of the ADA

Judy Woodruff:

Finally, during this anniversary week for the ADA, we wanted to take a moment to highlight the achievements of performers, writers, comedians, and artists with disabilities.

Their work was featured in a special ceremony streamed over Facebook called ADA 30: Lead on.

Here are a few moments from the evening, which had a format much like a variety show. And it included President Bush's speech when he signed the law.

It's part of our ongoing arts and culture coverage, Canvas.