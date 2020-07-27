What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Artists with disabilities celebrate 30 years of the ADA

During this anniversary week for the Americans with Disabilities Act, we take a moment to highlight the talents and contributions of artists, performers and writers with disabilities. Their work was featured in a special ceremony marking the moment, called “ADA 30 Lead On.”

  • Judy Woodruff:

    Finally, during this anniversary week for the ADA, we wanted to take a moment to highlight the achievements of performers, writers, comedians, and artists with disabilities.

    Their work was featured in a special ceremony streamed over Facebook called ADA 30: Lead on.

    Here are a few moments from the evening, which had a format much like a variety show. And it included President Bush's speech when he signed the law.

    It's part of our ongoing arts and culture coverage, Canvas.

  • Former President, George H.W. Bush:

    I now lift my pen to sign this Americans with Disability Act and say, let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down.

  • Maysoon Zayud:

    There are so many other things that I want to thank the ADA for, but the most important thing, the thing I love the best about the ADA is that I got to cut the lines at Disney.

  • Heath Montgomery:

    Free our people.

  • Diana Jordan:

    "What's wrong with your little girl?" is what people in the town would ask my grandmother.

  • Anita Hollander (singing):

    I have the body of a fighter who's constantly at war. I get knocked down 100 times and rise 100 more.

    When you are someone slightly different, people say things to beware, like, why pursue a job when they don't want to have you there? There's a little piece of wisdom passed around from friend to friend, says that which doesn't kill us makes us stronger in the end.

  • Selene Luna:

    I actually just turned 45.

    (CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

  • Selene Luna:

    OK, like two years ago.

    (LAUGHTER)

  • Selene Luna:

    And I know a lady is not supposed to tell her age, but I don't care, because at least I am still at my birth weight.

    (LAUGHTER)

  • Ali Stroker(singing):

    Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    And so much more talent where that came from.

