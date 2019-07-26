How violinist Gaelynn Lea is redefining who can be a musician

Jeffrey Brown:

Lea studied at Macalester College in St. Paul and the University of Minnesota in Duluth, graduating with a political science degree.

She met her husband, Paul, at an open mic night and they bonded over their love of camping, gardening and cooking. She sings of him in her song "Moment of Bliss" from her latest album, "Learning How to Stay."

Another milestone came in 2016, when Lea, then working as a music teacher, submitted her song "Someday We'll Linger in the Sun" to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. She won, beating more than 6,000 other musicians.

The video of her performance at NPR's Tiny Desk has been viewed nearly 2.5 million times. The contest, and the attention it brought, jump-started a touring career for Lea, and she and Paul, a janitor, quit their jobs, bought a van and hit the road for the last few years.

She's performed in 43 states and seven countries. On every stop, she makes time to speak with groups in her growing role as an advocate for disability rights. Her song "I Wait" is a call for maintaining the Affordable Care Act, protecting those with preexisting conditions.