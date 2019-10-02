How wheelchair tennis provides a successful model for adaptive sports

William Brangham:

Wheelchair tennis is slowly gaining traction. There are grassroots levels up to professional ranks, and the sport is represented at all four Grand Slam events around the world.

But it's not without its challenges: building a fan base, getting more sponsors, even offering higher prize money. Wheelchair Grand Slam winners take home just over $33,000, compared to the millions for the able-bodied winners.

Certain players, like six-time U.S. Open singles champion and world number two Shingo Kunieda of Japan, have a literal following. After this recent doubles win with Gustavo Fernandez, fans flocked to him.

But they're nowhere near enough to fill the cavernous stadium. Officials are also hoping the sport will gain more popularity as top competitors continue their U.S. Open with a much larger pool of players, like here in Saint Louis.

These more intimate venues help build community. The players ate together, pumped up their own tires, helped each other out, and generally celebrated each other's achievements.

Fernandez and Mathewson were part of that, while remaining laser-focused on their own goals.

In New York, I asked them, what drives them?