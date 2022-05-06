Hillary Clinton discusses war in Ukraine, democracy in the U.S. and future of Roe v. Wade

Hillary Rodham Clinton:

I think it will motivate a considerable number of voters.

But, of course, the case has to be made. And that's not to say you shouldn't worry about the economy and inflation. Of course, people are very much aware of that. They're living with it. But let's not forget that making decisions about who gets to choose how your body is going to be treated is also a truly life-or-death opinion that they have to be also taking into account in their voting.

You know, there's been a lot of research around the world. When governments crack down on abortion, it does not stop abortion. What it does is make it more dangerous and causes more damage to many more women.

And I would also just add, if these Supreme Court justices and the very extreme Republicans who support them really cared about children, why don't they support health care for every pregnant woman in our country? Why do they let a big state like Texas deny health care, because they won't expand Medicaid, to mothers who want to have their children? And they therefore have the highest rate of maternal mortality in America.

Why don't they support child care, so that, if a mother is going to be forced to give birth to a child, that mother will be able to support herself and her child because she will be able to go out and work. And the list goes on.

This is not, at really the end of the analysis, about anything other than controlling women with some kind of patriarchal view of society that they want to impose on the rest of us.