Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of Madeleine Albright, a quintessential American

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Alexis Cox
Alexis Cox
Lizz Bolaji
Lizz Bolaji
Leave your feedback
At Washington's National Cathedral Wednesday nearly 1,500 people gathered to remember former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died late last month at age 84. The first woman to hold that post was memorialized by two presidents, one of her successors, and her three daughters -- all through laughter, tears and memories. Amna Nawaz has the story.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Lizz Bolaji is a News Assistant for the PBS NewsHour
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: