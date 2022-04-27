Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of Madeleine Albright, a quintessential American

At Washington's National Cathedral Wednesday nearly 1,500 people gathered to remember former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died late last month at age 84. The first woman to hold that post was memorialized by two presidents, one of her successors, and her three daughters -- all through laughter, tears and memories. Amna Nawaz has the story.

