Historic, unrelenting heat wave grips the Western US

For more than a week now, at least 50 million people in the Western U.S. have been living with the devastating consequences of a record-shattering heat wave. Climate change is making the duration and intensity of heat waves worse, and more common. Sammy Roth, energy and environment reporter for the LA Times, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
