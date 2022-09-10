News Wrap: Ukraine pushes Russian troops back in northeastern region

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Saturday, a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made major gains against Russian forces in the northeastern part of the country, Charles III was ceremonially proclaimed king in the U.K., the DOJ and Donald Trump's legal team have each proposed independent arbiter candidates to review the material found at Mar-a-Lago, and Carlos Alcaraz defeated American Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open.
