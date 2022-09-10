HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge on soaring cost of buying and renting homes

Audio

Home prices in the U.S. have risen around 20% year-over-year, making homeownership unaffordable for millions of Americans. A historic housing shortage is causing rental rates to spike, too, and experts say it's unlikely prices will drop significantly any time soon. Marcia Fudge, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: