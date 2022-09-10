HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge on soaring cost of buying and renting homes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Home prices in the U.S. have risen around 20% year-over-year, making homeownership unaffordable for millions of Americans. A historic housing shortage is causing rental rates to spike, too, and experts say it's unlikely prices will drop significantly any time soon. Marcia Fudge, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: