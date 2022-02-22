Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the threat of Russian cyberattacks

Amna Nawaz:

That's right Judy.

And with President Biden's announcement of new sanctions today, there are new fears Russia could retaliate.

To discuss this and other issues, I'm joined by Alejandro Mayorkas. He is the secretary of homeland security.

Mr. Secretary, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

So, your agency has warned that, as tensions in Ukraine rose, so could the likelihood of Russian cyberattacks on the U.S. With the Russian invasion now beginning, as President Biden said earlier today, how likely is that kind of cyberattack?

Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security: We have to information to suggest a specific credible cyber threat against the U.S. homeland, but it is our responsibility to be prepared.

And that's what we in the Department of Homeland Security do. We have the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, as it is known.

And what we do through that agency is disseminate information throughout the federal enterprise to state and local governments and officials, and, importantly, to the private sector to make sure that everyone is aware of the threat landscape, everyone is doing what they can to prevent a threat from materializing, and, importantly, if, in fact, an attack occurs, to be able to respond as swiftly as possible and remediate the situation.