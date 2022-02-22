How U.S. sanctions could ‘constrain’ Russia’s economy

Judy Woodruff:

And for a closer look at the new sanctions the Biden administration announced today on Russia and how all of this could affect the U.S. economy, we are joined by Wally Adeyemo. He is the deputy secretary of the Treasury Department.

Secretary Adeyemo, thank you very much for joining us.

Let's start with the sanctions on these two major Russian financial institutions. Whom do these sanctions hurt, and how does it hurt them?