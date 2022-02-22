Will punitive measures against Russia deter a full-scale invasion of Ukraine?

Nick Schifrin:

For additional perspective, we turned to Stephen Hadley, national security adviser during the George W. Bush administration, and Andrew Weiss, who served in the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations on the National Security Council staff and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff.

Andrew Weiss, let me start with you. Do these Russian banks have exposure to the U.S. financial system? And does targeting Russian oligarchs and sovereign debt have any impact?

Andrew Weiss, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Well, let's talk about what Vladimir Putin uses to fund his economy.

He sells raw materials on global markets for dollars. So, every day, Russia sells four million barrels of oil. Oil right now is fluctuating around $100 a barrel. That is a remarkable cash flow that Putin is able to harness for whatever purpose. And money is always fungible.

Since the crisis in 2014, the Russian economy, broadly speaking, has taken the reliance it once had on foreign capital markets and basically tossed it aside. So, the Russian economy today is increasingly cut off from the global economy, and far less dependent on Western capital markets to fund itself.

It is clear that putting sanctions on well-connected people in the Russian (AUDIO GAP) is annoying and frustrating to them. But, remember, there are very hawkish figures around Vladimir Putin who actually benefit. The less Russia is globalized, the less it's connected, that gives them more control.

And so, if you think about who's sitting in the war room right now with Vladimir Putin, it's not people who are thinking about their 401(k) accounts.