Homeschooling through the coronavirus pandemic

Hari Sreenivasan:

Having children at home learning remotely is an added burden for parents returning to work, or trying to work at home themselves, and it's forcing many to scramble for solutions. Some are organizing schooling pods with a small group of students and a paid tutor or teacher. Another alternative gaining popularity is homeschooling.

In the spring of 2019, an estimated 3 to 4 percent of school-aged children were homeschooled, according to the National Home Education Research Institute. That number is expected to increase due to COVID-19. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano recently caught up with two parents in Georgia. They've homeschooled their kids for many years and have advice for parents looking to make the leap to homeschooling.