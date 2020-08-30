Making virtual learning work for you: Tips from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan

Sal Khan:

This is clearly a suboptimal situation. You're absolutely right, that just body language that affects that you can get when you're in the room with someone, it's much harder over video conference.

I've seen some districts do some things pretty well. The Phoenix School District has made a point of an adult from the district trying to call each kid at least once per day to ask exactly those types of questions. And in some ways, that might be better than what a lot of students were getting when you just show up and you're one of 30 kids in a classroom. Now, at least someone, maybe it might be a two or three minute call, but they're checking in on you.

Another really solid practice that I've seen is in Maryland, there's about 5 or 10 percent of the population that even when they're distributing laptops and getting internet connections, they just don't have the supports at home, they don't have the context at home. And so what they're doing is they're opening up the schools for distance learning. So the teachers aren't there but the students can go there into a safe environment, they can get their meals with other whatever other social services they need. And then there are kind of childcare folks there that can help make sure that the kids are on task in a COVID-safe way.

So that's a real good stopgap measure for the 5 or 10 percent of the population that we, frankly, I'm most worried about right now.