What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Honduran migrants deported from the U.S. often face a grim fate

Marcia Biggs
By —

Marcia Biggs

Audio

The deadly stranglehold of gang violence in Honduras drives tens of thousands of desperate residents to flee north to request asylum in the U.S. But few receive it, often due to a lack of documentation of the persecution they faced at home. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs reports from San Pedro Sula with harrowing stories of the fates of migrants who made it to the U.S., only to be deported.

Listen to this Segment

Marcia Biggs
By —

Marcia Biggs

Marcia Biggs is a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, specializing in coverage of the Middle East, where she has over a decade of experience. Recent highlights include a four-part series “Inside Yemen,” as well as in-depth reports on the battle against ISIS in Iraq and the human rights violations taking place against those fleeing Mosul. For her coverage for PBS of Iraq, Biggs has received a Gracie Allen Award, a First Place National Headliner Award, and a New York Festivals World Medal. Most recently, she was named the 2018 Marie Colvin Foreign Correspondent of the Year by the Newswomen’s Club of New York. Before her work with the NewsHour, Biggs reported for Al Jazeera English, Fox News Channel, CNN, and ABC News. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, she received her Masters degree in Middle Eastern Studies from the American University of Beirut and currently resides in New York City.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 01 Tamara Keith and Lisa Lerer on Biden behavior and 2020 fundraising

  2. Read Apr 01 Unhappy with your refund under the new tax law? Here’s what to do

  3. Read Mar 29 You may not believe the Mueller report no matter what it says

  4. Watch Apr 01 News Wrap: Parliament fails again to determine Brexit path

  5. Read Apr 01 AP fact check: Trump’s exaggerations about the Russia probe

The Latest