Why Trump wants to cut aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen recently declared a "compact” with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, aiming to reduce their migration to the U.S. But since then, the Trump administration said it will cut aid to those countries, including to programs that seek to address the violence and poverty making their residents desperate to flee. John Yang talks to Nick Schifrin for more.
John Yang:
Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Honduras and announced what she called a historic regional compact to address the root causes of migration with the three countries known as the Northern Triangle, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.
But, over the weekend, the State Department announced it would cut all foreign assistance to those three countries. Today, Congress gave the State Department a deadline to provide details of the cuts.
Congressional officials say they have not received any response.
Nick Schifrin is here to make sense of this.
Nick, what is this aid the United States gives these three countries?
Nick Schifrin:
The U.S. has given hundreds of millions of dollars over the years to try to address the endemic problems that are in the countries, in part to try and address the root causes of migration, the reason that so many people leave these countries, go through Mexico and try and reach the United States, things like violence.
This is the most violent part of the world, outside of war zones. Things like endemic corruption, weak justice systems. At one point in these countries, 2 to 3 percent of all cases ended in conviction and poverty.
And so what these programs try and do is, they try and lift people out of poverty, providing education, vocational programs, improving local governance, improving police forces and judicial systems. And their defenders say they are the only way, at least long term, to reduce all of those people who believe that their home is unsafe, and they have to go to the United States.
And it's not just humanitarian aid organizations who defend these programs. Take a listen to Mike McCaul, Republican of Texas, and he's the most senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Rep. Mike McCaul R-Texas:
I think it's going to make things tragically worse, not better.
Nick Schifrin:
And I talked with a lot of CEOs of aid organizations as well, including Sam Zimmerman of InterAction, an umbrella group of 60 organizations.
And this is what he said to me. He said: "The root causes of these crises are in Central America. If we're addressing them at the southern border, it is too late. These local governments are overwhelmed by the quantity of the problem. And we are saying" — meaning the U.S. — "by cutting this aid, they do not have a partner."
John Yang:
So why does the Trump administration say they're doing this?
Nick Schifrin:
The president, as we have all heard, has expressed deep frustration with the number of people who are leaving the Northern Triangle, what he calls a crisis.
And over the weekend, we heard from Mick Mulvaney, the White House chief of staff, talking to CNN's Jake Tapper about why these countries weren't doing enough to address migration.
Mick Mulvaney:
If we're going to give these countries hundreds of millions of dollars, we would like them to do more.
That, Jake, I would respectfully submit to you, is not an unreasonable position. We could prevent a lot of what's happening on the southern border by preventing people from moving into Mexico in the first place.
Nick Schifrin:
Of course, that is exactly what these programs are designed to do, to prevent them from moving through Mexico into the United States.
But there is a larger debate that even defenders of the aid have, and they say these governments should be doing more. And, as a congressional official who defends the aid put it to me earlier today, the U.S. should be telling these national governments, these three countries, that they need to improve all of their own programs, and that the U.S. is going to hold them accountable.
That, of course, is different than saying, you're not doing enough. We're cutting all of this aid.
John Yang:
So what details do we know of what aid is, what aid programs are going to be cut?
-
The administration has not provided any details to either Congress or the humanitarian organizations that do this.
And, as you mentioned, there were deadlines today. The administration basically ignored them. The State Department, though, cannot just cut this aid. What little we know about this aid is, it comes from fiscal year 2017, fiscal year 2018, meaning, it's already been appropriated by Congress.
And so what the State Department has to do is work with the Appropriations Committee, the Senate Foreign Relations and the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about what they want to change. They can't just reprogram it by themselves.
And I have talked to half-a-dozen people today who are frustrated, especially on the Hill, with the fact that they have not gotten these details. There was a deadline at 12:00 p.m. Foreign Affairs staffers telling me that they have been asking for briefings and that the State Department simply isn't ready to give those briefings.
And I will be honest. I have talked to both State Department officials and White House of officials who admit that they really weren't prepared for this kind of announcement. So we still see the administration trying to figure out what to do and, frankly, come up with the details of the plan that's already been announced, John.
John Yang:
Thanks, Nick Schifrin.
And, as Nick just mentioned, one of the country's threatened with the aid cuts is Honduras.
For years, gang violence and insecurity have forced people to flee their homes, most bound for the United States. Many are caught, and then deported, which can lead to a new set of nightmares.
With the support of the Pulitzer Center, special correspondent Marcia Biggs and videographer Julia Galiano-Rios went to Honduras to find out the fate of some of those sent home.
Marcia Biggs:
It's a scene that takes place again and again in this airport parking lot in San Pedro Sula.
"I thought I would never see you again," weeps this 85-year-old woman.
"I promised that I would return one day," her grandson says.
He's home after five years of living illegally in the United States. His family says he was working construction in Orlando when he was picked up for driving without a license, likely by local cops, and then deported by ICE. The family didn't want to speak on camera. Most of them didn't want to talk to us.
"They're laughing at us in the United States," one woman told me. Around 500 deportees arrive here every week, and underneath the surface of what should be joyful reunions lies the tough reality of why they're coming home and what they now face.
Amelia Frank-Vitale:
If you're deported from the United States, you're sent on a plane. You are handcuffed at your ankles and your feet with chains, shackled.
-
Amelia Frank Vitale is an anthropologist focusing on migration issues, working with the families of deportees. She says most of them are poor and were fleeing gang violence. Deported back to one of the most dangerous cities in the world, they now have nowhere to go.
-
Amelia Frank-Vitale:
If you have to flee, you can't go another neighborhood controlled by that same group. But you can't go to a neighborhood controlled by any of the rival groups either, because having come from a neighborhood known to be controlled by the first group, you will be automatically suspected of being a spy.
They go back to the same situation that they fled.
-
Giovanni is one of those people. Like so many young men in Honduras, Giovanni says members of a local gang threatened to kill him when he didn't join. He asked us not to use his real name.
-
Giovanni (through translator):
I would never want to get into a gang, because here, to be in a gang means you have to do whatever they say, rob, kill, kidnap, whatever they order you to do.
-
So in the fall of 2017, Giovanni and his cousin left Honduras, intending to cross into the U.S. illegally. He says he tried to make an asylum claim after he was arrested, but had no evidence of the threats on his life, which are necessary to advance a claim.
He says he couldn't afford the $10,000 bail, so he sat in detention in Arizona while he waited out the process.
After five months, he can't stand it anymore. He signs a voluntary deportation order and is sent back to Honduras. Within a week of his arrival, he says members of the gang kidnapped him and took him to what's known as a casa loca, Spanish for crazy house, one of the many homes abandoned by those fleeing violence, and now stolen by the gangs.
-
Giovanni (through translator) :
They held me for two or three hours. They already had machetes and everything to cut me into pieces. They wanted to kill me at once. They wanted to kill me because I didn't do what they wanted.
-
What did they do to you?
-
Giovanni (through translator):
Here and here. They were like metal rods. They put a rod through me. This one went in deep. They cut my hands. They burned me. I have several scars on my back where they were hitting me. They had a machete that they were going to use to cut my hands. They wanted to cut off my hands and kill me slowly.
-
And what was going through your mind?
-
Giovanni (through translator):
You can't think about anything, but how to escape, HOW to convince them not to kill you.
-
At the last moment, police burst in. They'd been called by his mother. She's still too frightened to show her face.
How did you know that you could trust the police?
-
Woman (through translator):
I didn't exactly trust them, but it was my only solution.
-
The family says the wounds were still fresh when Giovanni fled again to the U.S. a year ago, but that time he says no one even asked him if he wanted asylum, and he was deported.
When you left the U.S. the last time, were you worried that something would happen when you come back?
-
Giovanni (through translator) :
Yes, yes. I didn't want to get off the plane.
-
The threats came almost immediately, and Giovanni and his family have moved three times in the last year. They're now in hiding, rarely leaving this small alleyway.
Several of their neighbors are making plans to leave on the next caravan, fleeing poverty and extortion by local gangs.
But for another family, it's too late. Sara Espinal is every bit the proud matriarch, showing off the photographs and graduation certificates of her children and grandchildren. "These are my treasures, my most valuable things," she says. "My family is the best thing I have. I am nobody without them."
But underneath the pride lies the pain of a mother in grief. It's only been one month since Sara lost her son Nelson, gunned down on his own street, in a neighborhood of Tegucigalpa controlled by gangs.
-
Sara Espinal (through translator):
I wanted to die with him that day. I couldn't see my son with all that blood. It's too hard for one person.
-
His family remembers him as a dedicated brother and uncle, a good neighbor, who spent his last days paving the main road in their village. They say he refused to join a gang and was working in construction. He dreamed of someday opening a barbershop with his sister Patricia, and was hoping to find work in the U.S.
He was special.
-
What were his dreams for his life in the United States?
-
Patricia Espinal (through translator):
He said: "I am going to work hard. My idea is not to be there for a long time. I'm going to work as much as I can. And I'm going to send money. We're going to start a business," he said. "We're going to start a family business."
-
Last October, he and a friend from the neighborhood headed north, but were caught at the U.S. border. Unable to make a case for asylum, they were deported.
Nelson's story is like so many horrible ones that we have heard. He was deported from the U.S. and had only been home for one week when his family says he walked out of his house from here, down to the corner, where three men approached him and, without saying a word, shot and killed him.
-
Patricia Espinal (through translator):
It was something I can't describe, a horrible pain in my chest. I never imagined that we were going to spend such a short time with him and we wouldn't see him again.
-
All they have left of Nelson are photos and a few of his personal items. They keep his shoes, neatly arranged in a closet. He also left a 7-year-old son, who plays with his cousins on the same street where his father was brutally murdered.
-
Patricia Espinal (through translator):
Passing through there generates so much pain, and, at the same time, fear, because, when you pass, you think, so anyone can die how he died.
-
Do you think he knew someone was after him?
-
Patricia Espinal (through translator):
I think he knew. He didn't tell us directly, "They're going to kill me," but he always said, "I can't do anything here. All there is this danger."
-
Like so many relatives of those killed by gangs in Honduras, Patricia knows who killed Nelson. But not only can she not say who did it. It's clear she doesn't even want us to ask.
-
Patricia Espinal (through translator):
This is an everyday thing, what you experience in these neighborhoods, and we have had to adapt. Of course, we never thought that it would happen to a family like ours.
-
Back in San Pedro Sula, we got some bad news from Giovanni.
His family have been receiving some threatening messages from the gang that was after him. So, we're going to go find out what is going on.
Giovanni doesn't have a phone, so the messages were sent to his cousin, an ominous voice cackling and taunting him, calling him a dog, threatening to kill him and his family, and claiming to know where they are.
Is there anywhere that you can look for protection?
-
Giovanni:
Only in a different country, not in Honduras.
-
Do you ever remember a time when you didn't live in fear?
-
Giovanni (through translator):
I have always had fear of being here. Traveling to another country, facing risk, that, I'm not afraid of.
-
Now he's been deported twice, the asylum — an asylum claim would be harder to make. His life here is absolutely under threat. Sooner or later, they're going to kill that boy. But what option does he have for international protection, really, at this point?
-
Against the odds, Giovanni sets off, packing a tiny bag. Afraid of being robbed, he's got just one change of clothes and a toothbrush.
He has a last meal before a tearful goodbye with his brothers and sisters. He's nervous and sad to leave his family, but says he's confident he won't be sent back. He knows the route better and he won't even bother trying to cross legally.
The bus comes quickly and, in an instant, he's gone, speeding off to an unknown future and hoping he won't have to return to a country that can't protect him.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Marcia Biggs in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
-
And an update to Marcia's report.
At the end of it, you saw Giovanni leaving Honduras, but he never made it to the United States. The journey proved too difficult and too cold through the late winter, and his fear of being attacked again materialized in Northern Mexico, causing him to turn back near the border. Last week, he returned home to his family in San Pedro Sula.
