Why Trump wants to cut aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

John Yang:

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Honduras and announced what she called a historic regional compact to address the root causes of migration with the three countries known as the Northern Triangle, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

But, over the weekend, the State Department announced it would cut all foreign assistance to those three countries. Today, Congress gave the State Department a deadline to provide details of the cuts.

Congressional officials say they have not received any response.

Nick Schifrin is here to make sense of this.

Nick, what is this aid the United States gives these three countries?