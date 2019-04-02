Climate change is killing crops in Honduras — and driving farmers north

Marcia Biggs :

Don Alfredo's one of almost four million people struggling to survive in what's called Central America's Dry Corridor, an area that stretches from Costa Rica to the Mexican border.

Historically known for its irregular rainfall, it earned the nickname in 2009, after a drought killed over half the crops in the region. Accelerated by climate change, rainfall in the Western Honduras state of Lempira has fallen sharply in the last five years.

It's just all dead.

Don Alfredo says, 10 years ago, he could harvest around 4,000 pounds of corn each season. Now he says he's lucky if he gets around 500. He says he's lost over 90 percent of his crop, and what was left wasn't even enough to live on.

OK, so he's saying that, when there is rain, when there is no crop — no drought, that the corn crop obviously is much bigger, much wider, the kernels are much bigger. And they had to forgo planting them because of the drought. You see what came because of the drought.

So they started planting these maicillos, which is what they used to feed the animals.

Don Alfredo's like most farmers we spoke to, who have started planting a lower-quality corn called maicillo, which is more resistant to drought. Traditionally used as chicken feed, it may keep them alive, but no one will buy it.

What is the maicillo like to eat?