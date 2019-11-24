Hong Kong’s local polls test support for ongoing protests

Austin Ramzy:

That's right. It's surprising that there's been so much interest and focus on this election. The district council deals with very local issues. As I saw the candidates campaigning in my neighborhood, they had signs about, you know, trash clean up and bus stop placement and taking care of leaky air conditioners or dirty front buildings — very, very local things like that. But they do have a role in selecting the chief executive… Hong Kong has a sort of a convoluted, sort of semi-democratic system, the chief executive is chosen by a panel of about 1,200 people and be the district councils choose about a 120 of those are about 10 percent of those. So it does have a role in choosing the top office. But the other reason this vote is so important is that it has been a referendum on the protests.