Racial bias in widely used hospital algorithm, study finds

Shraddha Chakradhar:

There are two ways that we can identify how sick a person is. One, is how many dollars are spent on that person. You know, the assumption being the more health care they come in for, the more treatment that they get, the more dollars they spend and presumably the sicker they are if they're getting all that treatment.

And the other way is that, you know, we can measure actual biophysical things, you know, from lab tests, what kind of conditions or diseases they might have. So it seems like this algorithm was relying on the cost prediction definition.

In other words, the more dollars a patient was projected to spend on the part of an insurance company or a hospital, then that was a sign of how sick they were going to be. And that seems to be where the bias emerged.