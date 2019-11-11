Hong Kong’s anti-government protests again turn violent

Judy Woodruff:

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong erupted into chaos today, leaving two people critically injured.

One protester was shot at close range by police. Elsewhere, a pro-China supporter was doused in flammable liquid and set on fire. Hong Kong's leader vowed to spare no effort to bring an end to the violent demonstrations that have gripped the semiautonomous Chinese territory for over five months.

Blasts from riot guns echoed through the streets in Central Hong Kong, the city's business district once again ground zero for clashes between police and protesters. Thousands of anti-government demonstrators flooded the streets at lunch hour. They were met by police in riot gear, who fired tear gas and sent the crowds sprinting away.

Protests began in the spring, first in opposition to a proposed law to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China. They have morphed into calls for greater freedom and an end to attacks by police.