House debates another round of pandemic aid as Trump vows, ‘We’re back’

Editor's Note: In this piece, we mistakenly referred to "Frederick, Virginia," when we meant "Fredericksburg, Virginia." We regret the error.

In the U.S., more than 87,000 people have died from COVID-19, and another 300,000 have recovered from it. The House of Representatives is considering another round of federal relief, but Republicans, and even some Democrats, dismissed the proposed bill as unrealistic. Meanwhile, more areas of the country, from the Grand Canyon to the Jersey Shore, are preparing to reopen. Amna Nawaz reports.

