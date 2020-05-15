Why does COVID-19 appear to cause inflammatory response in some children?

Judy Woodruff:

While just a small percentage of the children infected with this coronavirus get seriously ill, researchers are now learning about a new potentially dangerous syndrome in young people that seems to be caused by the virus.

In more than 100 cases in New York and 60-plus across Europe, young people have developed an inflammatory response similar to what's known as Kawasaki disease. It's led to concerns that we still don't fully understand the full impact that COVID is having on young people.

William Brangham gets some answers about what is known.