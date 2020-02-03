House impeachment managers turn to history in closing trial arguments

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, first of all, the White House and president feel very confident in the argument that the White House legal team made before the Senate. They don't like the timing of this.

The president wanted to be acquitted before the State of the Union. But, that said, the way that the legal team defended the president, they were echoing a lot of the things that he was saying when he was defending himself on social media and in interviews before the Senate trial got started.

So let's walk through just a little bit of what the White House team said. They said that the Democrats have long wanted to impeach the president. They said that, basically, since 2016, Democrats have had it out for President Trump and were angry at him and impeached him because they didn't like him.

They also said foreign policy includes politics. This is the argument that the president is going to have political differences with people, people that work for him, and that essentially his policy differences are what makes foreign policy, that it's OK for him to talk about politics and foreign policy.

He also said — they also said acquittal means defending democracy. This also goes to the idea of history. They say that the president shouldn't have to deal with his national security adviser and other people being called up to the Hill to testify about personal conversations that they had with the president.

The other thing, when it comes to censure, the White House acknowledges that the censure argument might be something that they have to deal with later on, but they think that that's going to fail. At the end of the day, the president thinks he's going to be exonerated, he's going to be acquitted, and that's going to be the big thing that he's going to be able to talk about.