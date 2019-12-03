House Intelligence Committee report details Trump’s offenses

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Judy, this is the report. It's long and it's tedious.

But the most important thing and the new thing that we learned is that there are going to be call logs in here between Rudy Giuliani calling White House officials and White House officials calling him back. So we put up on the screen — you see, in August, Rudy Giuliani is making a number of calls to the White House, and we see him calling the Office of Management and Budget.

Now, that's very important, because we didn't know that the president's personal attorney was calling that Budget Office. They are very critically connected to the $391 million that was withheld from Ukraine as part of what Democrats would say is a quid pro quo.

So it's really important that the president's personal attorney, that we now know we have physical evidence of him doing that. It's also important, in April 2019, on April 24, Rudy Giuliani was again on the phone with Lev Parnas. He's on the phone with White House officials.

That's the same day that the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, is recalled from Ukraine. So while this is happening, while Democrats would say this is a critical step in Republicans and in the president trying to get people out of the way and move out — move players like Marie Yovanovitch out of the way to get this scheme, as Democrats have said, to really pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

So we now see in these call logs Rudy Giuliani calling on that critical, critical day.