House Republicans add culture war issues to traditionally bipartisan defense bill

Karoun Demirjian:

Well, that's a very good question. You're going to have a really, really Republican measure from the House coming face to face with a really, really Democratic measure looking at the Senate.

Now, if this were left just up to the chairs and ranking members of the Armed Services Committee, I would say that it would end up being a very boring bill. The four of them actually wanted to do a bill that was going to be very bipartisan, that was not going to get into these culture wars fights.

And if you just left the four of them in the room — a room together to work it out, they'd probably say, let's just — we did what we needed to do,but let's just do something that we can pass with both houses of Congress and a strong bipartisan majority.

But it's got to go through a conference process where a whole lot more people are going to be at the table. And they're going to be fighting really hard to include these provisions. And so, at the end of the day, it's not clear if they can get a resolution for that.

And that would be a situation where you would break Congress' streak of nearly six decades of passing this annually, which would basically mean that — the defense bill is the biggest policy bill Congress does every year. They're supposed to do these policy bills before passing the budgets for absolutely every part of the government.

Everything else has fallen away but defense, because it's such a huge, huge part of the budget. But I guess the worst-case scenario, if they can't actually get resolution, is that defense just goes the way of everything else has so far.