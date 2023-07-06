Military leadership positions unfilled as GOP senator blocks nominees over abortion policy

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
For the first time in over a century, the U.S. Marine Corps will not have a permanent leader. Current Marine Corps Commandant David Berger is required to retire on Monday, but due to a hold on hundreds of military promotions by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, there is no confirmed replacement. If this continues, other branches will face the same problem soon. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
