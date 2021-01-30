Housing inequality: Biden admin takes first step to correct old wrongs

Hari Sreenivasan:

While local communities and states like Connecticut grapple with long-standing issues of housing inequality, the new Biden administration has announced it will also make this issue a priority.

On Tuesday, President Biden released a "memorandum on redressing our nation's and the federal government's history of discriminatory housing practices and policies." It included a frank acknowledgement that "during the 20th century, federal, state, and local governments systemically implemented racially discriminatory housing policies that contributed to segregated neighborhoods and inhibited equal opportunity…"

Earlier I spoke with Margery Austin Turner, institute fellow at the Urban Institute, and began by asking her about the importance of the Biden administration recognizing the role the government played in creating housing inequality.

Let's first start by talking about why is this even important as an executive action to acknowledge what happened?