How 1 community college is grappling with the pandemic, reckoning on race

Amna Nawaz:

Now the first in a special series of reports about Rethinking College during COVID.

Many students, families and, of course, colleges and universities are indeed rethinking about what this fall will be like, as the pandemic continues to dramatically reshape the higher education landscape.

Our series begins with community colleges, which educate about 40 percent of undergraduates in the U.S. Many were already stretched thin before the pandemic, but surveys indicate enrollment is likely to increase as students and workers shift plans.

Correspondent Hari Sreenivasan looks at how one community college and its students are coping.