How 2020 Democrats are positioning themselves after New Hampshire

Yamiche Alcindor:

Then there were the senators still in the race Vermont's Bernie Sanders, Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar, and Massachusetts' Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders narrowly won the New Hampshire primary and the popular vote in Iowa. Early this afternoon, all three were back at their day jobs to vote on the Senate war powers resolution. The bill would limit the authority of a president who they all are hoping to unseat.

As for the contests coming up, businessman Tom Steyer is focusing today on Nevada, where voters will caucus on February 22. Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is in South Carolina ahead of its primary one week later.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was positioning himself for the Nevada caucuses as well. His team today unveiled a new Spanish-language TV ad that it says will be airing statewide.

Meanwhile, a powerful union representing many workers on the Las Vegas Strip is clashing with supporters of Bernie Sanders.

In a statement yesterday, the group said — quote — "It's disappointing that Senator Sanders' supporters have viciously attacked the Culinary Union for distributing leaflets criticizing his Medicare for all plan."

The next debate, which will be in Las Vegas, is scheduled for next Wednesday.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Yamiche Alcindor.