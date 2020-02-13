Sanders disavows attacks on culinary union, saying internet is a ‘strange world’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said that he remains confident in his Medicare for All health care plan, despite failing to win a key endorsement from Nevada’s Culinary Workers Union. The union declined to endorse any of the 2020 presidential candidates, but issued a specific criticism of Medicare for All.

“They are a great union,” Sanders said in an interview with PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. He added that his campaign had worked very closely with them, and will continue to do so. “Many unions do believe in Medicare for All.”

The Culinary Workers Union circulated a flyer earlier this week expressing concern that Sanders’ mandatory single-payer plan, in particular, would jeopardize the strong health care coverage they already have as union members. The next state in the primary cycle, Nevada will hold caucuses for Democratic presidential candidates on Feb. 22.

Sanders disagreed with the notion that his health care plan would not benefit Culinary Workers Union members. “I think our health care plan for them and for every person in America would expand the health care that we have,” adding that his plan would do away with premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. Sanders further promised that under his plan, no American would spend more than $200 a year on prescription drugs.

The candidate also dismissed reports that some of his supporters had gone after members of the union on social media for their decision not to endorse him: “Obviously, that is not acceptable to me. And I don’t know who these so-called supporters are. You know, we are living in a strange world on the internet….Anybody making personal attacks against anybody else in my name is not part of our movement.”

More highlights from the interview: