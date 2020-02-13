News Wrap: Barr decries public criticism of Roger Stone case

Judy Woodruff:

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump attacked his former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly today, saying he wasn't up to the job.

On Tuesday, Kelly said the president's phone call to the president of Ukraine asking him to investigate Joe Biden and his son was illegal.

The U.S. Senate voted today to curb the president's authority to attack Iran, unless Congress approves it. The resolution passed 55-45, far short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a promised presidential veto. The House of Representatives approved its own resolution last month.

The U.S. Navy confirms it seized a large cache of Iranian-made weapons on Sunday. A statement says that a guided missile cruiser stopped a sailing vessel in the Arabian Sea and found the weapons. They included 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three surface-to-air missiles. They may have been bound for Shiite rebels in Yemen.

President Trump and top lieutenants talked up progress today toward making peace in Afghanistan. In a radio interview, Mr. Trump said that a deal with the Taliban could be very close.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there's been a — quote — "breakthrough."

And, in Brussels, Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested a temporary truce could be imminent.