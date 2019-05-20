How 2020 Democrats are reacting to state abortion restrictions

Amna Nawaz:

The two Democratic presidential candidates were not alone. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand each said this weekend they, too, would nominate pro-Roe judges, if elected.

For his part, President Trump said he disagrees with the Alabama law. He tweeted Saturday he is — quote — "strongly pro-life, with the three exceptions, rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother." The Alabama law has no exceptions for rape or incest.

While abortion rights policies unite most Democratic candidates, several took to the trail this weekend to distinguish themselves on other issues.