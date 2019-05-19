State abortion laws open possible Roe v. Wade challenge

Jeff Greenfield:

Right. I think we should be careful. Understand the context. Congressman Amash has been the most critical Republican about Trump from the get go. He's often suggest that he may run as a third party independent against Trump. And the contrast with Watergate is once again striking. Back then, plenty of Republicans were willing to question Nixon.In fact seven of the 17 Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted for one article another of impeachment so far of the two hundred and fifty five Republicans in the House and Senate. This Congressman Amash is the only one to come out and say I think this may be impeachable. Republicans saw what happened to people like former Senator Flake, former Senator Corker, former Congressman Sanford who have gone up against Trump and we're going to have to wait and see whether this is the canary in the coal mine or just a one off.