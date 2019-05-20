Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2020 Rust Belt stakes, abortion laws

Amy Walter:

Well, what you saw before the Alabama case were Republicans on the offense saying, in states like — that were run by Democrats, New York and California, they were passing laws that were overly — what the president had called at one point infanticide, that they were supporting laws that would allow women to have abortions well into their third trimester, and arguing that Republicans were way out of the mainstream.

He was very comfortable with that line of attack. He used it a lot at his rallies. Now we go and we see a number of states who now have these six-week bans, and now Alabama, of course, the most extreme of these, which is no exceptions at all, except for the life of the woman.

But it really comes to the heart of it, Judy, when it comes to abortion politics, where most of the country is, not surprisingly, is in the middle. They don't want total access, with no restrictions, but they also do not want it to be illegal in all circumstances. And this actually hasn't changed much.

Gallup has been polling opinions about abortion since 1976, and opinions have been pretty similar, that only about 20 percent say abortion illegal in all circumstances, about 25 to 30 percent legal under any circumstance. The rest say there should be some restrictions, but they don't want to see either extreme.