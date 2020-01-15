How 2020 Democrats fared in final debate before Iowa caucuses

O. Kay Henderson:

One of the striking things about the conversation between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders that I'm hearing from Iowans is, it's not necessarily about the two of them. It's more about reaching out to former Clinton voters.

As you recall, half of the people who went to the caucuses in 2016 voted for Hillary Clinton.

As I go out and covered many of these candidates, namely, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and the former candidate Kamala Harris, I heard from many in the crowd this phrase, it's time for a woman in the White House.

And that conversation really reminded people of that. The other interesting thing about that conversation was that Elizabeth Warren drew Amy Klobuchar into it.

And so I think that was a signal to people, if voting for a woman candidate is important to you, and I am not your woman, Elizabeth Warren may have been telegraphing, consider the woman at the other end of this stage, if you're a moderate.