Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2020 Democrats’ policy proposals

Tamara Keith:

Well, we're talking about it, aren't we? And it certainly has helped her get on the radar more in the media in this past weekend.

She went after that to Columbus, Ohio, which is a major media market and a major city in a state that will certainly matter in the general election in 2020. So there is strategy in going there.

But also she has this reputation as being a candidate with the plans. And she has got a plan for this and a plan for that. Of course she has an opioid plan. But she spent a lot of time in these speeches not talking about her plans, but talking about her personal story.

And she is known as this Harvard professor. She actually has this long personal backstory that starts where she falls in love and has kids early and has to drop out of college and work her way back through, trying to relate to an audience of voters who maybe voted for President Obama and then voted for President Trump.